Sacramento Boy, 11, Killed After Car Crashes Off Highway 50 Near Placerville

PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – An 11-year-old Sacramento boy was killed after a car crash near Placerville early Wednesday morning.
The scene was on Highway 50, west of Riverton Court. California Highway Patrol says a 2001 BMW was heading west on the freeway just when just after midnight the driver lost control when he hit a curve.
It appears the driver hit his brakes to try and regain control, but it instead caused a locked wheel skid. The car went out of control, crossing the eastbound lane before it left the road and went down a rocky embankment.
The car flipped as it hit several large rocks, causing a 13-year-old girl who wasn’t wearing her seatbelt to be ejected.
Eventually, the car came a rest on its roof in the water – trapping both the driver and the 11-year-old boy.
Passerbys jumped in and helped right the car and pull the driver out, CHP says. Another passenger, a 23-year-old woman, was able to get out on her own.
Medics were soon at the scene and started CPR on the boy, but he was later pronounced dead.
The driver, only identified as a 33-year-old Sacramento resident, was airlifted to Sutter Roseville Hospital. Both the 13-year-old girl and 23-year-old woman escaped with just minor injuries.