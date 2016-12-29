Sacramento Police Chief Leaves Officer’s Retirement Party, Catches Suspected Vandal

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A few weeks into his new job as interim police chief, Brian Louie is still making an immediate difference in the streets.
The Sacramento Police Department says Louie was leaving an officer’s retirement party Wednesday afternoon when workers at a nearby business flagged him down.
Louie was told that someone had just thrown a rock and broken out the window of a business near the 400 block of Richards Boulevard. The 36-year veteran then went to work and soon found the suspect walking nearby.
Other officers soon responded to Louie’s location and arrested the suspect.
The suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Carlos Martinez. He’s facing charges of vandalism and providing false identification to police.