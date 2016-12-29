WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions
Sacramento Zoo Admission Rates Will Jump In 2017

December 29, 2016 3:31 PM

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A trip to the zoo is about to cost more for Sacramento residents.

The Sacramento Zoo announced it will be increasing its admission and membership rates starting on Monday.

Admission 2016 2017 Increase
General Admission $11.75 $14.95 27.2%
Senior Admission $11.00 $13.95 26.8%
Child – Age 2-11 $7.75 $9.95 25.8%
Child – Age 0-1 Free Free No change

 

Membership 2016 2017 Increase
Individual $40.00 $40.00 No change
Duo $60.00 $75.00 25%
Family Pack (2 adults/4 children $95.00 $135.00 42%
Plus Pack (4 adults/4 children*) $150.00 $245.00 63%

* Includes 20 rides, 2 ice cream safari tickets

The zoo is citing rising care costs and California’s minimum wage increase, and Sacramento’s rising cost of living as reasons for the increases.

Most admissions are increasing between 25 and 30 percent, while memberships are jumping by as much as 63 percent. Those memberships will also allow people to go to more than 150 accredited zoos and aquariums in the United States and Canada, as well as get discounted admission to zoo events.

