Sacramento Zoo Admission Rates Will Jump In 2017

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A trip to the zoo is about to cost more for Sacramento residents.
The Sacramento Zoo announced it will be increasing its admission and membership rates starting on Monday.
|Admission
|2016
|2017
|Increase
|General Admission
|$11.75
|$14.95
|27.2%
|Senior Admission
|$11.00
|$13.95
|26.8%
|Child – Age 2-11
|$7.75
|$9.95
|25.8%
|Child – Age 0-1
|Free
|Free
|No change
|Membership
|2016
|2017
|Increase
|Individual
|$40.00
|$40.00
|No change
|Duo
|$60.00
|$75.00
|25%
|Family Pack (2 adults/4 children
|$95.00
|$135.00
|42%
|Plus Pack (4 adults/4 children*)
|$150.00
|$245.00
|63%
* Includes 20 rides, 2 ice cream safari tickets
The zoo is citing rising care costs and California’s minimum wage increase, and Sacramento’s rising cost of living as reasons for the increases.
Most admissions are increasing between 25 and 30 percent, while memberships are jumping by as much as 63 percent. Those memberships will also allow people to go to more than 150 accredited zoos and aquariums in the United States and Canada, as well as get discounted admission to zoo events.