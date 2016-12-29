YEAR IN REVIEW: CBS13's Most Read | Sports 1140 KHTK's Most Read | CBS13's Most-Viewed Videos

Amid Celebrity Deaths, Charlie Sheen Tweets ‘Trump Next, Please!’

December 29, 2016 12:19 PM

LOS ANGELES (CBS13) – Shortly after news broke on Wednesday that legendary Hollywood actress Debbie Reynolds had died, actor Charlie Sheen weighed in with a tweet many are taking offense to.

Reynolds, 84, had a stroke on Wednesday while planning the funeral for her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher. The “Star Wars” actress had passed away a day earlier at the age of 60 after having a heart attack while on a plane back to Los Angeles.

Sheen, himself the child of a Hollywood legend, immediately reacted on Twitter after news spread that Reynolds had died. He wrote: “Dear God; Trump next, Please!” several times, along with the middle finger emoji.

Many were offended by Sheen’s tweet, including CNN’s Jake Tapper.

Thursday, Sheen responded to the criticism with another tweet, reading: “The media’s reaction to last night’s tweet, is inanely emblematic of the panoramic timorousness, draped vastly and wantonly, across any and all expressions of hope or joy, that we now dare to publish or impart. oh, and by the way, i was talking to God, not you.”

Sheen has not deleted his original tweet.

