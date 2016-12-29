Top 10 CBS Sacramento Stories In July 2016

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It’s been a long and crazy year, and since it’s almost over, that means it’s time to look back at what’s made this year special, and what’s made it a year we’d like to forget.

Hoaxes, drones and gun law changes were just a few of the things viewers read the most in July. We’re very tired of the Channel 13 Facebook hoax, by the way.

10. Sacramento Teacher Accused Of Molesting Underage Teen Girl In Parked Car

Ramon Rosales, 49, was booked into jail on two misdemeanor charges, and then released. Yolo County Sheriff’s Officers say they spotted him with a girl, parked along the river, off County Road 119 and Old River Road. They say it was a crime in progress.

9. Deadly Seven-Car Crash Kills 1 In Elk Grove

A violent crash involving seven cars in Elk Grove left one person dead.

8. California Gun Law Changes Have Advocates Up in Arms

Local gun rights advocates were fired up about the new gun control laws going into effect in California in January. They were especially upset about new laws making bullet button rifles illegal — and the new restrictions on ammunition.

7. Police: Girl Found Dead In Rocklin, Juvenile Suspect In Custody

The teen’s death was the first homicide in Rocklin since 2013.

6. Light Seen Streaking Across Sky Over Western States

It wasn’t a bird. It wasn’t a plane. So what was it?

5. Call Kurtis Investigates: I Won the Powerball. Why Won’t the State Pay Me?

A Rocklin couple says their Powerball payout is stuck between state agencies and no one could say when they’d get their winnings. So the Call Kurtis team got involved.

4. Mysterious Drone Spotted Flying Above Carmichael Home

A Carmichael woman noticed a drone flying above her house. At first, she thought nothing of it. But as it lingered, she began to worry about her privacy.

Suddenly, it disappeared but moments later it came back. Three days later, it came back again. This time Wilson’s husband Scott spotted it in the backyard.

3. New Homeowner Finds Body In Bedroom

Typically when you move into a home, you don’t expect to find a crime scene.

An 83-year-old’s body was discovered by the man who had bought the house from the couple 30 days before. He was checking up on their progress in moving out.

2. Police Group Calls For City Councilwoman’s Resignation After Dallas Facebook Post

Nevada City City Councilwoman Reinette Senum posted: “This was completely incited by America’s police force. They have obviously been given directives to go out there and kill.”

1. ‘Channel 13 News’ Facebook Privacy Hoax Spreading Again

Viewers have contacted CBS13 about the Channel 13 News hoax, worried that their Facebook profiles are about to become public. The person behind hoax claims to have seen a story about the changes on “Channel 13 News.”

We broke it down, line by line to make sure people understood that it was a crock.