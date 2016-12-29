Top 10 CBS Sacramento Stories In June 2016

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It’s been a long and crazy year, and since it’s almost over, that means it’s time to look back at what’s made this year special, and what’s made it a year we’d like to forget.

June started with a tragic plunge and kept going downhill from there with a mix of child molestation, a man falling into a hot spring, and a twist on a missing child case.

And that’s still not including the top story of the month.

Check back each day for more of our year in review. You can find all of our 2016 in Review stories here.

10. Elk Grove Teen Paralyzed In Pool Accident Days After Graduation

Tony Nguyen dove into a friend’s pool on a hot summer day, but the next time he opened his eyes, he was in a hospital bed.

9. Nothing Left To Recover After Man Falls Into Acidic Yellowstone Hot Spring

Colin Nathaniel Scott, 23, of Portland, was with his sister and had traveled about 225 yards off the boardwalk on Tuesday when he slipped and fell into the hot spring in the Norris Geyser Basin.

8. Manteca Man Accused Of Sodomizing 6-Year-Old At Daycare

Detectives say Perez allegedly sexually abused the girl while left unsupervised for about half an hour at Jeanette’s Daycare on the 100 block of North Veach Avenue. Four other children, ages 1 to 7, were at the daycare at the time.

7. Pastor Stands By Anti-Gay Sermon As Christian Community Condemns Him

The pastor claims he’s being misconstrued, and says he’s not trying to incite hate, or saying let’s go arm up and kill people, despite saying in the Sunday sermon hours after the Orlando massacre, “If we lived in a righteous government, they should round them all up and put them up against a firing wall, and blow their brains out.”

6. Stockton LGBT Nightclub Patrons Pelted With Paintballs

Two people told deputies they were hit with paint balls after leaving the Paradise Nightclub. It happened at 1:45 a.m. as people were leaving the club but well before most anyone knew of the events unfolding in Orlando about the same time.

5. Multiple People Stabbed During Rally At State Capitol

About 30 members of the Traditionalist Worker Party arrived for a pre-planned rally on the Capitol steps. But nearly 400 counter protesters were waiting on the lawn were ready to shut down the rally. TWP is known to be a white nationalist group with ties to white supremacists. The counter protesters included people from the anti-fascist group By Any Means Necessary.

4. Woman’s Car Stolen From Sacramento Planet Fitness Parking Lot

Maylee Vang used to work out at Planet Fitness but recently canceled her membership. Vang locked her purse and keys inside a locker while she exercised. Someone not only took Vang’s stuff but her life.

3. Man Helps Family Trapped In Crash, Gets Billed $143 By First Responders

A photo shows the aftermath of the scary rollover crash that trapped a man and his three children trapped inside. Derrick Deanda jumped into action and recounted the heart-pounding moment.

Deanda broke the glass to free the family before paramedics arrived. Everyone was OK.

But weeks later Deanda got a bill in the mail from the Cosumnes Community Services District with a $143 first-responder fee.

2. Police: Mom Hid Missing Sacramento Girl In Case Of Revenge

The 10 p.m. newscast started out with the hunt for a missing child and a teary-eyed mother pleading for her safe return. It ended with the arrest of the mother who police say was hiding the child all along to get revenge on her estranged husband.

1. Sacramento Baptist Preacher Praises Orlando Gay Nightclub Attack

A Sacramento Baptist preacher’s sermon praising an attack on an Orlando nightclub that killed 50 people left the local LGBT community outraged.

“Are you sad that 50 pedophiles were killed today?” he said in the sermon. “Um no, I think that’s great! I think that helps society. I think Orlando, Florida is a little safer tonight.”