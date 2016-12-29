Top 10 CBS Sacramento Stories In May 2016

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It’s been a long and crazy year, and since it’s almost over, that means it’s time to look back at what’s made this year special, and what’s made it a year we’d like to forget.

Shocking video of a skydiving plane crash from the cockpit, as well as a stolen trellis and creepy bugs filled up May. There’s also a good story of survival to boot.

10. Stolen McKinley Park Rose Trellis Found In Natomas Wedding Photos

The mystery over a stolen McKinley Park rose garden trellis was solved after a social media post showed it was brought in for a backyard wedding.

An anonymous tip from someone at the Natomas backyard wedding led to the location of the stolen $6,000 trellis that was taken from the McKinley Park rose garden last weekend.

9. Pilots Help Auburn Boy Battling Rare Disease Reach For Skies

It was quite the day for Bailey Sear, 12, as the Auburn boy was able to forget about his pain and simply enjoy the moment. Sear is battling a rare mitochondrial disorder that’s attacking cells in his body, sapping his energy and potentially shutting down his organs in the future.

8. RAW VIDEO: Cockpit View Of Lodi Skydiving Plane Crash

A man shot video of a skydiving plane crash from inside the cockpit.

He was sure the plane would explode, but went back anyway, searching for anyone else who needed help. Looking around in amazement, he realized he and 16 other skydivers, and a pilot got out of this small Cessna without so much as a scratch.

7. Amber Alert Suspect Killed In Santa Barbara County; Vallejo Teen Still Missing

The suspect in the alleged abduction of a Vallejo teenager was killed in a shootout, but the girl has not been found.

Investigators say Pearl Pinson of Vallejo was not located in the vehicle.

6. 2 Sacramento Teens Killed By Woman Suspected Driving Drunk

The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Power Inn Road and 39th Avenue, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officers got to the scene and found that a car had been broadsided by a pickup truck.

5. 4 Arrested In Case Of Father, 2 Sons Found Murdered In South Sacramento

Detectives say a man and his two sons were found dead at a home along the 8700 block of Ardith Drive on April 28. The three – identified as 56-year-old Thanh Le, 32-year-old Dong Le and 21-year-old Tien Le – were shot in what appears to be a home invasion robbery, detectives say.

4. Person Of Interest In Deadly Discovery Park Assault Turns Himself In

The couple turned themselves in less than 24 hours after their photo was released by Sacramento Police. Investigators identified them as people of interest in the homicide which killed Thomas Noble of Sacramento on Sunday.

3. Missing Hiker Cody Michael, Dog Found Alive

Missing Rocklin hiker Cody Michael and his dog were found alive days after he was reported missing in the Donner Summit area.

2. 12-Year-Old Readying For University Life

It began with a love of dinosaurs, and the next thing you know, Tanishq Abraham was asking his parents to allow him to take a college course. He was 6 years old.

1. Mysterious Bug Invasion Creeps Out Tracy Family

Their house is the only one in the small Bright Homes development, but the Humphreys say they aren’t the only ones living there. The bugs are all over the sidewalks in the front yard and are on backyard irrigation equipment.