Valley High School Classroom Gets Sacramento Kings Makeover [PICS]

Florence Lemieux is a teacher at Valley High School and a dedicated Kings fan. See the surprise that the Sacramento Kings gave her…

Kings.com says that Florence has been a dedicated Kings fan for over 30 years and she decorated her classroom with Kings memorabilia for her students to enjoy. When the Kings Foundation heard about her, they really wanted to do something special for her.

Betty Low, Director of Community Impact, said:

“When I heard about Mrs. Lemieux and her passion as a fan and teacher, I knew we had to thank her for her dedication. Decorating her classroom was a great reflection on where the team has been and where it is heading—all while honoring such a unique woman.”

Without Florence’s knowledge, Kings volunteers gained entry into her classroom and gave it a Kings makeover!

From the article:

“The volunteers hung up autographed photos, posters, banners, and pennants on her walls as well as placed bobbleheads and an autographed basketball in her room.”

CLICK HERE TO SEE MRS. LEMIEUX AND HER NEW CLASSROOM

When Florence entered her newly decorated classroom, she was greeted by Slamson, the Kings dancers and volunteers.

She said: “This is the greatest thing that has ever happened to me!”

Mrs. Lemieux “was presented with a gift pack from Blue Diamond, a customized jersey and a Classroom Innovation Grant for $1,985.” She’ll use that grant for new technology for her students. She and her students are also being treated to a Kings game this season.