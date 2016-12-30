All Time Best Sacramento Kings Moments

The Sacramento Kings have had some ups, downs, and amazing moments since the franchise began in 1945. Sactown Royalty has compiled a list of the best moments to come from the Kings, and it’s awesome! What’s your favorite Sacramento Kings moment? Check out the top 10 below! Remember this?
#10 Mike Bibby’s awesome shot against the Lakers
Back in 2002 Mike Bibby made a legendary shot in a game against the Lakers and Kings fans are still talking about it.
#9 Keeping Jerry Reynolds in the franchise
Some call Reynolds “The Sacramento Kings Swiss Army knife.”
#8 The 2001 trade
Mike Bibby came to the Kings after a trade in 2001, when Jason Williams was moved to Memphis.
#7 Bringing in Rick Adelman
Adelman was hired in 1998, and became the “winningest” coach in Kings history.
#6 Signing Vlade Divac as a free agent
That happened in 1999. Clearly Vlade and the Kings still have a great relationship. He’s currently the General Manager and VP of Basketball Operations.
#5 Trading Billy Owens for Mitch Richmond
Both are great, but Richmond was a great fit for the Kings back in 1991.
#4 The Chris Webber trade in 1998
Mitch Richmond and Otis Thorpe out, Chris Webber in!
#3 Getting Doug Christie in 2000
Doug came to the Kings in 200 for Corliss Williamson.
#2 The Kings coming to Sacramento
Gregg Lukenbill owned the team, bought two arenas, then sold it to Jim Thomas, who wanted to keep the Kings in Sacramento.
#1 Hiring Geoff Petrie
Just look at his track record.
