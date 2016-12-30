California’s Wet December Drawing To A Close With More Rain

SACRAMENTO (CBS13/AP) — California’s wet December is drawing to a close with even more rain.
The next weather system will drop down from British Columbia, arriving in Northern California late Friday or early Saturday and move south through the state.
Forecasters say the snow level will remain above 7,000 feet, with 1 inch to 2 inches at resort levels.
A warm low-pressure storm is bringing showers to Southern California early Friday and is expected to move slowly east through the day.
The cold airmass is expected to significantly lower snow levels and potentially impact mountain travel.
