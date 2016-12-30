2016 In Review: CBS13's Most Read | Sports 1140 KHTK's Most Read | CBS13's Most-Viewed Videos

California’s Wet December Drawing To A Close With More Rain

December 30, 2016 10:57 AM
Filed Under: California drought

SACRAMENTO (CBS13/AP) — California’s wet December is drawing to a close with even more rain.

The next weather system will drop down from British Columbia, arriving in Northern California late Friday or early Saturday and move south through the state.

Forecasters say the snow level will remain above 7,000 feet, with 1 inch to 2 inches at resort levels.

A warm low-pressure storm is bringing showers to Southern California early Friday and is expected to move slowly east through the day.

The cold airmass is expected to significantly lower snow levels and potentially impact mountain travel.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press.

