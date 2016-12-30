Deputies Investigating Fatal Shooting In South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating after a man was found shot dead in a suspected marijuana grow home in south Sacramento late Friday morning.
The scene is along the 5500 block of Enrico Boulevard, off of Fruitridge Road.
Deputies say someone called 911 a little before 11 a.m. to report a shooting. At the scene, deputies discovered a shooting victim inside a home in the area.
The victim, only identified as a man at this point, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives are investigating the incident.