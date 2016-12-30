YEAR IN REVIEW: CBS13's Most Read | Sports 1140 KHTK's Most Read | CBS13's Most-Viewed Videos

Goodbye 2016; The Drive – 12/30/16

December 30, 2016 9:19 AM
Filed Under: Samsung

HOUR 1:

Damien & Jason are ready to wrap up 2016 with some of their top moments, stories, and athletes of the year. They talk the Cleveland Cavaliers, Russell Westbrook, and the Phoenix Suns win over the Toronto Raptors for Morning Brew. They also give their biggest dummies in sports of 2016 before conversation on the real bowl games this weekend.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

Ice Cube aka O'Shea Jackson poses with Oakland Raider CEO Amy Trask before game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum on Sunday, October 16, 2005. (Photo by Kirby Lee/NFLPhotoLibrary)

Damien and Jason talk the news involving Tony Romo playing this weekend vs the Philadelphia Eagles and some of the best sports broadcaster calls of the year before 4 Down Territory featuring Brock Osweiler, the NFC North, the New England Patriots, and back up QBs. Former Oakland Raiders C.E.O Amy Trask joins The Drive to talk Raiders football.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Amy Trask interview here:

 

HOUR 3:

MIAMI, FL - SEPTEMBER 25: Miami Marlins player Dee Gordon is shown in front of a memorial on the pitcher's mound at Marlins Park for Marlins pitcher Jose Fernanedez, who died in a boating accident. Play was cancelled between the Marlins and the Atlanta Braves on September 25, 2016 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Skipper/Getty Images)

USA Today’s Sam Amick joins Damien and Jason on The Drive to talk all the latest with the Sacramento Kings and the rest of the NBA including George Karl and the officiating. Then, the duo talk some of their top sports moments of 2016 to end the show and the year.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Sam Amick interview here:

