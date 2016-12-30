2016 In Review: CBS13's Most Read | Sports 1140 KHTK's Most Read | CBS13's Most-Viewed Videos

Police In SoCal Investigating Kidnapping Extortion Scam

December 30, 2016 10:28 AM
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Southern California authorities are investigating an extortion scheme in which a woman received a call from someone claiming to have kidnapped her daughter.

Santa Ana police say the male caller demanded $500 ransom, which the woman paid Thursday through a local wire transfer business.

During the telephone call the victim heard a female voice in the background and believed it was her daughter’s voice.

The victim later learned that her daughter had not been kidnapped and the caller had fabricated the story.

