Police In SoCal Investigating Kidnapping Extortion Scam

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Southern California authorities are investigating an extortion scheme in which a woman received a call from someone claiming to have kidnapped her daughter.
Santa Ana police say the male caller demanded $500 ransom, which the woman paid Thursday through a local wire transfer business.
During the telephone call the victim heard a female voice in the background and believed it was her daughter’s voice.
The victim later learned that her daughter had not been kidnapped and the caller had fabricated the story.
