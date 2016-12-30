Man Found Shot To Death In South Sacramento Marijuana Grow House

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies discovered a man shot inside a duplex in South Sacramento on Friday.

The home, they say, is also marijuana grow house.

Deputies say the man was already dead when they arrived.

Enrico Boulevard at Fruitridge Road was shut down Friday morning, as sheriff’s deputies began investigating what they believe to be a homicide.

“That is so crazy,” said Rudy Garza.

Rudy Garza and his wife rushed back home after they heard there was a shooting in their neighborhood.

Garza didn’t know the crime scene was right across from his home.

“We live across the street and we are always playing with our kids, we’ve never seen anything,” Garza added.

Garza says the man who lived in the duplex always kept to himself and rarely had any visitors.

“He would come at different hours of the night, he was always in and out,” said Garza.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to the home, where they found the victim, dead, with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body.

“Unfortunately, marijuana grows aren’t as covert as people think they are and they are very risky. Assaults, robberies and homicides do occur because of them,” said Sgt. Tony Turnbull, a spokesman for the Sheriff’s department.

“I live in this area, it’s bad. It’s real bad,” said one neighbor who did not want to be identified.

She says it’s typical to hear gunshots this neighborhood, but she says it’s been quiet for the last few days.

“I don’t go out after dark, it’s too dangerous.”

The crime scene is a shock to many neighbors who say they never suspected the home to be a marijuana grow.

Investigators are now looking into whether the grow is connected to the victim’s death.

“Marijuana has value and it has value to people who don’t want to go out and get it the right way legally or spend the money,” added Turnbull.

Investigators say they expect this to remain an active scene for most of Friday evening.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office says they’re still in the process of identifying the victim.