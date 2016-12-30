YEAR IN REVIEW: CBS13's Most Read | Sports 1140 KHTK's Most Read | CBS13's Most-Viewed Videos

One Final Act; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 12/30

December 30, 2016 7:03 PM
Filed Under: Anthony Tolliver, Golden State Warriors, Kevin Durant, Oakland Raiders, Sacramento Kings

Hour 1 

(Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images)

Listen as Doug and Grant give you one last show for the year. Hear them get you ready for the last week in the NFL, the Kings next opponent Memphis, and all their picks over the weekend for the college football playoff. All that and more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie heard daily 3-7 PM only on Sports 1140 KHTK.

 

Listen to hour one here:

Hour 2

(Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

 Former NBA Guard and current NBA Comcast Sports Network analyst Kelenna Azubuike joined the fellas and broke down the latest around the Golden State Warriors, how Kevin Durant is excelling even their standards and who is the one Warrior he worries about the most, all of that and more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie heard daily 3-7 PM only on Sports 1140 KHTK.

Listen to hour two here: 

Hour 3

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

In hour three Kings forward Anthony Tolliver joined the show to discuss the season so far for the Kings, his career path up to this point and how he has been playing of late. That plus more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie.

Listen to hour three here: 

 

Hour 4

Brian Bahr/Getty Images

It’s the last week of the regular season for the NFL and the fellas get you set for the weekend’s slate of games with their own picks, locks and upsets. All that and more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie heard daily 3-7 PM only on Sports 1140 KHTK.

Listen to hour four here:

 

