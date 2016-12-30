One Final Act; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 12/30

Hour 1

Listen as Doug and Grant give you one last show for the year. Hear them get you ready for the last week in the NFL, the Kings next opponent Memphis, and all their picks over the weekend for the college football playoff. All that and more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie heard daily 3-7 PM only on Sports 1140 KHTK.

Listen to hour one here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2016/12/hour-150.mp3

Hour 2

Former NBA Guard and current NBA Comcast Sports Network analyst Kelenna Azubuike joined the fellas and broke down the latest around the Golden State Warriors, how Kevin Durant is excelling even their standards and who is the one Warrior he worries about the most, all of that and more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie heard daily 3-7 PM only on Sports 1140 KHTK.

Listen to hour two here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2016/12/hour-249.mp3

Hour 3

In hour three Kings forward Anthony Tolliver joined the show to discuss the season so far for the Kings, his career path up to this point and how he has been playing of late. That plus more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie.

Listen to hour three here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2016/12/hour-341.mp3

Hour 4

It’s the last week of the regular season for the NFL and the fellas get you set for the weekend’s slate of games with their own picks, locks and upsets. All that and more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie heard daily 3-7 PM only on Sports 1140 KHTK.