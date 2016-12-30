Please Don’t Do Anything Stupid On New Year’s Eve, Like Drive Drunk Or Fire A Gun In The Air

December 30, 2016 11:15 PM By Macy Jenkins

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CBS 13) – New Years’ Eve has a reputation for being a wild and crazy night. So local police warn people looking to celebrate to use caution and common sense while making their out for the night.

“You do get that thought in the back of your mind like ‘duck,’ you know, or ‘get down, somebody’s shooting,’” said Riadrez Turner, who lives in Sacramento.

When the clock strikes twelve on his street, the shots start going off.

“If you’re going to have a gun then just be safe with the gun,” he said.

But police call the tradition ‘unsafe’ and say recklessly firing a weapon is illegal. Stephen Lucas learned that in the worst way on New Years’ 2015. He fired a shot at midnight that hit and killed his 23-year-old girlfriend. It’s the kind of tragedy that law enforcement wants to avoid.

Down in Stockton, officers plan to target areas with reports of gunshots and they will arrest anyone caught firing a gun in public.

Sacramento resident Curtis Rodgers is more worried about people out drinking and driving.

“I stay home with the family!” he told CBS 13.

“If I go out to a friend’s house, or go out to a bar, I usually take Lyft or Uber so I’m not driving,” said Emily Messick.

Between the Kings game and the fireworks, Saturday looks to be a busy night for Downtown businesses.

“I think it’s a great time to embrace what Sacramento has to offer,” said Henry de Vere White, Owner of De Vere’s.

He’s been stocking up on supplies, preparing the staff for a long weekend and chilling the champagne for, not one toast, but two!

“It just going to be about making sure people have a safe, and good New Years’ and a happy one,” he said. “I think we all agree 2016 has been a long year and it’s time to move on.”

Sacramento Police Department plans to have 50 additional officers on duty for New Years’ Events on Saturday night.

