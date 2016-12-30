YEAR IN REVIEW: CBS13's Most Read | Sports 1140 KHTK's Most Read | CBS13's Most-Viewed Videos

Suspect Leads Police On High-Speed Chase In South Sacramento, Flips Car

December 30, 2016 6:41 AM
Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) A high-speed chase through south Sacramento Friday morning ended when the suspect flipped his car.

The chase started about 1 a.m. when Sacramento police officers tried to stop a man who had a warrant out for his arrest.

The suspect took off.

Police and Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies gave chase for about 20 minutes until the suspect flipped his car near the Fruitridge entrance to Highway 99.

“The driver is fortunately OK, but it did end in a pretty harried crash,” said Justin Brown with the Sacramento Police Department.

The driver is being treated for minor injuries at a local hospital. He will be arrested after being medically cleared.

