Streaming Site That Censors Movies Shuts Down After Film Companies Sue

December 30, 2016 4:36 PM

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – A Provo-based video-on-demand service has stopped its video streaming amid a copyright violations lawsuit.

A federal judge California ruled Dec. 12 that while the lawsuit against VidAngel is pending, the company must stop streaming.

VidAngel is appealing that preliminary injunction and asked a judge to allow streaming to continue in the meantime. U.S. District Judge Andre Birotte declined to do so Thursday, and VidAngel announced it removed all movies from its service.

VidAngel allows customers to edit videos to remove content such as violence and sex.

VidAngel CEO Neal Harmon says the company is asking the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals to step in.

Disney, Twentieth Century Fox, Lucasfilm and Warner Bros. studios say in their lawsuit that VidAngel circumvents protection measures on DVDs and Blue-ray discs to make unauthorized copies and stream its content to its customers.

 

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press.

