Suspect In Deadly Arden Arcade Area Shooting Arrested

ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) – Detectives have arrested the suspect in a deadly Arden Arcade area shooting.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says 19-year-old Oakland resident Jonathan Jahquan Pierce was wanted for the murder of 23-year-old Patrick Lee Domingo.
Thursday, detectives say Pierce was arrested in Oakland without incident.
Domingo was found bleeding from the head in the parking lot of the Becaon Gas Station along the 2100 block of El Camino Avenue back on Dec. 12. Medics took him to the hospital, but he later died from his injuries.
Detectives believe the shooting happened in a drug deal gone bad.
Investigators are still trying to identify a passenger who was in the suspect’s car at the time of the shooting.