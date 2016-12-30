Top 10 CBS Sacramento Stories In August 2016

Follow CBS13 on Facebook | Instagram

Follow Good Day on Facebook | Instagram

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It’s been a long and crazy year, and since it’s almost over, that means it’s time to look back at what’s made this year special, and what’s made it a year we’d like to forget.

These were turbulent times, and not just on airplanes. Word of a protest from a 49ers quarterback emerged, a mayor was accused of recording a strip poker game at a youth camp, and a Ken doll cake infuriated, then inspired people on social media.

Check back each day for more of our year in review. You can find all of our 2016 in Review stories here.

10. 24 Injured By Turbulence On Sacramento-Bound Jet Blue Flight

“I was just using my computer, and literally it flew up– I flew up in the air, and my computer flew up in the air and somehow I caught it,” said passenger Charlie Judkins.

9. Call Kurtis Investigates: TV Doctor Arrested for Practicing Without a License

Dr. James Martin wore scrubs and a lab coat while appearing on the show as he claimed he could help people with weight loss, hair loss, thyroid issues and diabetes.

Former patient Louisa Boudreau of Sacramento saw him on television and says he claimed he could reverse her autoimmune condition and get her off medicine she was taking.

“I was thinking Hallelujah, There’s somebody who can finally help people with this.” Boudreau recalled.

$7,000 later, Bourdreau says he gave her a supplement that caused a bad reaction and her heart to speed up. She says there was a series of red flags over the course of six appointments.

8. Body Found In Box At Manteca Area Shop, Suspect Arrested

The scene was along the 2800 block of E. French Camp Road. Deputies showed up at the scene around 7:30 p.m. Monday after the property owner reported discovering a body inside of a shop.

7. Machete Stabbing On American River Parkway Has Sacramento Cyclists Concerned

Police say a three men and two women stabbed a cyclist with a machete on the popular American River Parkway.

The American River Parkway is popular with professional cyclists, families, and tourists. But some say it has a rough side too,ten the site of illegal homeless camping and trail fires.

6. 2 Babies Born In California With Zika-Related Microcephaly

Health officials say the women had traveled to areas where Zika virus infections were prevalent and were infected. A particular breed of mosquito carries the virus and can transmit it to humans.

5. Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva Arrested In Amador County

The mayor of Stockton was arrested and later cleared of most charges stemming from video of an alleged strip poker game at a youth camp.

4. Ken Doll Cake Orders Flooding Freeport Bakery After Photo Goes Viral

When the bakery first posted a picture on its Facebook page on August 13, some comments were brutal, as many were interpreting the cake as a political statement on the transgender community. But now, it’s a clear shift.

“For every negative comment, or email, or text message I get, there are at least 30-45 comments saying we support you from as far as New Zealand and from Canada,” says Freeport Bakery owner Marlene Goetzeler.

3. Turlock Eatery Removes Colin Kaepernick-Inspired Item From Menu

After not noticing for the first two games of the preseason that the 49ers quarterback and Turlock native had been sitting during the national anthem as a sign of protest against the treatment of black people and people of color, a Turlock sandwich shop did what it could and decided to pull down a sandwich named after him.

2. Man Arrested On 17 Counts of Arson For Setting Clayton Fire

A devastating fire ended up having a human cause.

1. 33 Arrested In Sutter County Sex Sting Operation

The operation was done over Facebook and through a Craigslist ads that suggested children were available for sex. Investigators say the internet has changed the way predators shop for their victims, and the sex sting proves how careful parents need to be in monitoring their kids activity online