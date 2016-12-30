Top 10 CBS Sacramento Stories In November 2016

Follow CBS13 on Facebook | Instagram

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It’s been a long and crazy year, and since it’s almost over, that means it’s time to look back at what’s made this year special, and what’s made it a year we’d like to forget.

November brought a strange cloud over the ballot box as voters finally decided to legalize the use of marijuana for adults, law enforcement was upset another measure passed. But an inspirational story of a hero cop rises above most.

10. Human Remains Found In Shallow Grave On Sonoma State Campus

Investigators made a grisly discovery on the Sonoma State campus after a rainstorm.

9. California Legalizes Recreational Marijuana By Approving Prop. 64

The new law also imposes state taxes on sales and cultivation and allows local regulation and taxation.

8. Marysville Boxing Coach Brutally Murdered In Front Of 8-Year-Old Son

A hero in the gym and now in his son’s life. Taj Fields made sure he was the first one down the stairs each night. Taj’s life came to a tragic end when he was gunned down outside of the Hit Squad Boxing Center. Police later identified the suspect as Roman Zarate.

Family said Zarate was not just a fellow coach in the boxing ring, but was part of extended family.

7. Proposition 64: How Will Legalized Marijuana Affect California Workplaces?

There is a cloud around many marijuana questions now that recreational use is legal in California, especially when it comes to employee and employer relationships and the boundaries between work and home.

6. Glitch In Ballot Scanner Has Some Voters Worried In North Highlands

The scanner ended up working well later on and no further issues were reported.

5. Sacramento Police Officer A Shining Beacon In Wake Of Drive-By Shooting

A Sacramento father watched his son dying after he was gunned down in the street.

There was no response, no heartbeat and no hope for Michael Caldwell that his son would survive.

What a Sacramento Police officer did next would change all of their lives forever.

4. Sheriff: Sherri Papini Was Kidnapped; Captors Still At Large

Sherri Papini, the Redding mother who disappeared while jogging three weeks ago, has been found safe, and now law enforcement officials say she was kidnapped.

Shasta County Sheriff Tom Bosenko said Papini was kidnapped on November 2 and had been bound by her captors. Around 4:30 a.m. today, they released her along County Road 17 near Interstate 5 in Yolo County.

3. Stanislaus County Deputy’s Brutal Murder Leaves Community In Shock

David Machado is behind bars tonight, after allegedly killing Stanislaus Sheriff’s Deputy Dennis Wallace yesterday morning. Machado was arrested 2.5 hours south of Hughson in Lindsay.

2. Law Enforcement Upset After California’s Proposition 57 Passes

Law enforcement says Prop. 57 was misleading, and deceived voters into thinking lower-level offenders would be the ones to get out of prison on parole – it turns out Prop. 57 is re-classifying violent felonies to release violent offenders.

1. Father Of Slain Stockton Soldier Says Airline Passengers Booed Him On Flight Home

The father of a slain Stockton soldier is speaking out after he says his family was booed on the flight to bring his son’s body home from Afghanistan.

“To hear the reaction of the flight being delayed because of a Gold Star family, and the first class cabin booing that was really upsetting, and it made us cry some more,” he said.