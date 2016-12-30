Top 10 CBS Sacramento Stories In September 2016

Follow CBS13 on Facebook | Instagram

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It’s been a long and crazy year, and since it’s almost over, that means it’s time to look back at what’s made this year special, and what’s made it a year we’d like to forget.

Fake violent clowns, real violent shootings and a protest to open the Golden 1 Center were just a few of the stories that topped the charts in October.

10. Tracy Police Seek Woman For Fatal Hit-And-Run

The incident happened back on Oct. 7. Tracy police say a gold or tan GMC hit the motorcyclist at the intersection of 11th Street and Lincoln Boulevard.

9. Family Identifies Broadway Homicide Victims As Pastor, Grandsons

Marquise Brown, 23, and James Ferrell, 19, were found dead with their grandmother inside a home. Family and friends at a vigil identified the grandmother as Gloryland Revival Center Pastor Christine Lucas.

8. Authorities Not Laughing As Reports Of Threatening Clowns Increase

Sheldon, Franklin, Elk Grove, and Pleasant Grove High School, as well as Toby Johnson and Smedburg Middle Schools were threatened through an Instagram post as part of a trend that spooked people in October.

7. Paradise Cop Who Took 11 Minutes To Report Shooting Found Guilty Of Involuntary Manslaughter

Patrick Feaster was with the Paradise Police Department when dashcam footage showed him driving up on the scene of a crash on Nov. 25. Andrew Thomas, 26, was crawling out of the vehicle, but before he could get out, Feaster shot him once in the neck, leaving him paralyzed. Thomas died on Dec. 19.

Investigators say it took 11 minutes to report that he had fired his gun.

6. Two Men Shot, One Dead Outside Of A Bar In Sacramento

Police say the men were found outside of the Flame Club on the 2100 block of 16th Street upon their arrival at 1:32AM. The victims were immediately treated and transported to the hospital where one man was pronounced dead.

5. Investigators: Mom Stashed Baby In Amber Alert In Duffel Bag

Henry Massey was found after a store clerk spotted the boy’s mother in a Downieville grocery store. The clerk was able to flag down a California Highway Patrol officer who took the boy’s mother, Hannah Ashley, into custody after a struggle.

4. Four Men Shot, One Dead This Morning At A Sacramento Club

The shooting near La Nueva Tropicana was the cap of a long violent weekend in the Sacramento are.

3. Here’s Why Your Friends Are Checking In At Standing Rock, ND

Wondering why you’re seeing a sudden jump in your online friends checking in at Standing Rock in North Dakota?

It’s all due to a viral post claiming that checking in at the pipeline protest site will help shield protesters from authorities.

2. Series Of ‘Creepy Clown’ Threats Have Professional Clowns Crying Foul

According to the Roseville Joint Union High School District, two students and a school employee from Granite Bay High School played a hoax on a student by dressing up as clowns to scare him. This “sighting” was subsequently posted on Instagram and caused alarm on campus.

The district has since interviewed all participants, and determined the clown sighting at Feist Park was a hoax and these individuals do not pose any threat to the campus.

A spokesperson for the district says, “We are very surprised and disappointed that an adult staff member participated in these events. We are conducting an investigation into the behavior of the employee and appropriate action will be taken.”

1. Singer Takes Knee During National Anthem At Sacramento Kings Game

Bay Area Singer Leah Tysse took the opportunity to make a statement of her own before the first Sacramento Kings game at the Golden 1 Center by kneeling on the court while singing the national anthem.