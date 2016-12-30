Top 10 CBS Sacramento Stories In September 2016

Follow CBS13 on Facebook | Instagram

Follow Good Day on Facebook | Instagram

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It’s been a long and crazy year, and since it’s almost over, that means it’s time to look back at what’s made this year special, and what’s made it a year we’d like to forget.

A disturbing case out of Sacramento County leads things off, while two boys are accused of a robbery that sounds beyond their years.

Check back each day for more of our year in review. You can find all of our 2016 in Review stories here.

10. Sacramento School Employee Pleads Guilty To Child Molestation, Faces 150-Year Sentence

The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office says his victims ranged from 7 to 13 years old. They say he would take children into his classroom, lock the door and blindfold them while playing several games intended to have them touch his genitals. These games included the “cool whip,” “juice” and “treasure chest” games.

9. Spirit Of Sacramento Sinks In Delta Near Antioch

In something that some called a metaphor or an omen on our Facebook page, the 87-foot Spirit of Sacramento took on water and capsized overnight near Bethel Island in Contra Costa County.

8. Couple Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver In Fair Oaks

When 25-year-old Maggie Schooley didn’t come home Sunday night, her family knew something was terribly wrong. Now they have to explain to her 5-year-old son mommy is never coming home.

7. Woodland Mourning Sudden Death Of High School Baseball Coach

A popular Woodland High School coach and teacher died suddenly of a heart attack on a baseball field.

6. FBI Dogs Finds Possible Remains Of Kristin Smart On Cal Poly Campus

A total of three locations were excavated in the search for a Stockton native who disappeared two decades ago.

5. Gov. Brown Signs Bill Allowing Felons To Vote In Jail

The bill that Brown announced signing also reinstates the voting eligibility of felons on probation or under community supervision beginning next year. It does not affect those in state or federal prisons.

4. Boys Arrested In Connection With Robbery Attempt In Yuba City

According to Shawna Pavey, Operations Support Manager with Yuba City Police Department, two boys were arrested on Monday night. Pavey said the two, aged 11 and 12 years old approached a man on the street and asked him for a cigarette. Then one of them pulled out a gun and demanded money. The man told the two he didn’t have any and ran inside of his home to call the police.

3. Segregation Or Sanctuary? Black-Only University Housing Draws Criticism

The housing option generated criticism on social media. The campus is setting aside 20 spots in their 192 unit dorm complex for African-American students and others who share similar interests or concerns.

2. U-2 Spy Plane Crashes In Sutter County; 1 Pilot Killed

A training mission crash claimed the life of Lt. Col. Ira Eadie and injured a second pilot.

1. Teen Sisters Hurt During Stockton Protest Felt Targeted Because They Are White

Police say a group of protesters wearing Black Lives Matter shirts held a vigil and a protest near the intersection of Pacific and Yokuts avenues.

CBS13 has learned there is no formal Black Lives Matter group in Stockton — and according to officials with the Sacramento chapter, no one from the movement was involved with the protest or the attack.

Protesters were remembering Colby Friday, an African-American man who was shot and killed by Stockton police in August after he ignored an officer’s commands to drop his handgun.