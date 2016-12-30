Vacaville Man Arrested, Suspected Of Welfare Fraud

VACAVILLE (CBS13) – Detectives raided a Vacaville man’s apartment after an investigation revealed evidence of welfare fraud, authorities say.
The Vacaville Police Department says they’ve been investigating Billy Lugenbeel, a man who lives in a government subsidized apartment along the 900 block of Callen Street.
Detectives say they had reason to believe Lugenbeel was illegally renting out space in the apartment, allegedly profiting off of his government assistance.
Thursday morning, detectives served Lugenbeel’s apartment a search warrant. Detectives say they discovered more evidence of welfare fraud, plus evidence of other crimes.
Lugenbeel was arrested and is facing charges of welfare fraud, maintaining a drug house and possession of drug paraphernalia. Several others were arrested at the home on other charges, including drug possession, possession of a billy club, and outstanding warrants.