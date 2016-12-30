Where To Get Free Rides This New Years Eve!

Are you going to the Kings game on New Years? Whether you’re doing that or something else, don’t drink and drive! There are services out on the 31st ready to give free rides for New Years!

“Tipsy Tow” will be up and running starting at 6pm on December 31st and going through 6am on January 1st. If you’re driving less than 10 minutes, “Tipsy Tow” will pick you up if you call them at 800-222-4357. According to SFExaminer.com, AAA is offering free rides to those who have been drinking as well.

Regional Transit is getting in on the action too! Sacrt.com reports that they’re giving free rides to “those attending the New Year’s Eve Kings game and Sky Spectacular fireworks celebration in Old Sacramento.” No excuses! Don’t drink and drive this New Years!