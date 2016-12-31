Comet Visible On New Year’s Eve

(CBS) – Along with some manmade fireworks this New Year’s Eve, we’re in for some natural fireworks as well high in the heavens.
According to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, a comet could be visible to those ringing in the new year on Saturday.
“Say farewell to 2016 in cosmic style by looking up to see the #NewYearsEve #comet on December 31,” an Instagram from the library read.
NASA says the comet is 45P/Honda-Mrkos-Pajdusakova and it’s expected to be visible near the moon on New Year’s Eve. The comet is a periodic comet, which returns to our neck of the solar system every five years, say officials.
The comet is visible now using a telescope or strong binoculars. Those interested in seeing the comet can do so by looking through their instruments to the west just after sunset. The comet will be just to the left of the moon.
Head out of the city and away from lights to get the best view of the comet.