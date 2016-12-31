Hatchimals Losing Popularity After Some Toys Not Hatching

(CBS) — Hatchimals were hot this Christmas, and also very hard to find. But some parents say the toy is not living up to its advertised gimmick.
The toy is supposed to “hatch” from an egg about 30 minutes after kids start to play with it.
But some unhappy customers have been posting their frustrations with the Hatchimals not hatching on social media.
One complaint says they spent two hours on hold trying to speak with customer service.
The company behind the toy, Spin Master, is responding to people on Twitter by asking them to send a direct message.
Some people are also claiming the toys use foul language in their sleep. The toys sigh and say what sounds like “_____ me.” Some say the first word is hug, while others say it’s the f-word. The company denies that their toys use any profanity.