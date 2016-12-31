Member Of Powerful California Coastal Panel Resigns

December 31, 2016 4:53 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Wendy Mitchell, a member of the California Coastal Commission who supported the controversial ouster of the agency’s executive director earlier this year, has resigned.

The Los Angeles Times reports (http://lat.ms/2hEaup1 ) Mitchell sent a resignation letter Friday to Gov. Jerry Brown, saying she would step down immediately after six years on the powerful panel.

Commissioners are decision-makers for the land use agency, which oversees 1,100 miles of coastline.

Mitchell, a government affairs consultant and former legislative aide, was one of seven commissioners who voted in February to fire Executive Director Charles Lester, a 24-year veteran of the agency.

Mitchell and other panel members accused him of unspecified management issues and leadership problems. They declined to comment in detail because personnel matters are confidential.

Mitchell could not be reached for comment Friday.

___

Information from: Los Angeles Times, http://www.latimes.com/

 

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia