Sacramento Says Goodbye To 2016

Old Sac rang in the new year a little early this year with a massive fireworks show.

“It was great. Lots of colors. Nice weather,” said Pam Abdollzadeh, who made it out with family and friends from Lodi.

The fireworks kicked off at 9 p.m. and this year, there was only one show – no fireworks at midnight as in years past and as is tradition in most cities.

The city decided to drop the midnight show due to declining attendance over the past few years, much of it owing competition with other big parties and events in downtown Sacramento.

But the early show was welcomed change for many parents like Aya Klima.

“It gets kind of crazy after (midnight), so it’s good to do it earlier, then we can get out of here and go home and celebrate at home!” said Klima.

The evening started off with street vendors, activities for kids and live music, attracting thousands from across Northern California.

Abi Coomes, who works with her family at one of the shops in Old Sac, was surprised to see so many people despite the cold weather. But it made for good business.

When asked what the bigger selling items are for the night, she replied “Headbands and anything that glows!”

For folks like the Deems family, the fun started hours before with the Sacramento Kings game, which began at 2 p.m. at the Golden 1 Center.

“It was a really good partnership. I hope they do that as a tradition. Have a game on the 31st and then have everyone come over to hang out at Old Sacramento and then enjoy the fireworks,” said Jonathan Deems.

The fireworks may have been the main draw, but what’s a New Year’s Eve celebration without New Year’s resolution?

“I think it would be nice to succeed in some goals we have not accomplished yet,” shared 11-year-old Emilio Sanchez.

“I want to try and get better grades on my tests,” admitted Layla Mitchell.

“Hopefully to lose 30 pounds. And have new baby,” said Richard Achica, to which his wife laughed – hearing the news for the first time.