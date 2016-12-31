The Top 100 Stories On CBS Sacramento In 2016

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It’s been a long and crazy year, and since it’s almost over, that means it’s time to look back at what’s made this year special, and what’s made it a year we’d like to forget.
Normally we like to drag these things out and let people wait a long time to find out what the top story of the year was. But since 2016 was such a dumpster fire of a year, we’re going to do you a favor and just put everything in one story, from 1 to 100. We’d appreciate you scrolling to the bottom, even if you just peek at No. 100.
And you know what? We’ll even bold the stories that are positive or have happy endings.
1. Sacramento Baptist Preacher Praises Orlando Gay Nightclub Attack
2. Sisters Hurt During Protest Felt Targeted Because They Are White
3. Abortion Activist: Planned Parenthood Videos Caused Raid At His Home
4. Singer Takes Knee During National Anthem At Sacramento Kings Game
5. Father Of Slain Stockton Soldier Says Airline Passengers Booed Him On Flight Home
6. ‘Channel 13 News’ Facebook Privacy Hoax Spreading Again
7. Mysterious Bug Invasion Creeps Out Tracy Family
8. 12-Year-Old Readying For University Life
9. Segregation Or Sanctuary? Black-Only University Housing Draws Criticism
10. Winning Numbers In $1.5 Billion Powerball Drawing
11. Missing Hiker Cody Michael, Dog Found Alive
12. Several Injured After Reported Explosion, Small Fire During Concert In Discovery Park
13. 50-Year Study Finds Spanking Doesn’t Work
14. WATCH: Video Surfaces Of Alleged Fight Club At Grass Valley High School
15. Nearly $50,000 In Bull Semen Stolen From Turlock Truck
16. Winter Vomiting Disease Outbreaks On The Rise In California
17. Police: Mom Hid Missing Sacramento Girl In Case Of Revenge
18. U-2 Spy Plane Crashes In Sutter County; 1 Pilot Killed
19. Proposed Bill Would Help Servers To Set Limits On Customers’ Alcohol Consumption
20. Man Helps Family Trapped In Crash, Gets Billed $143 By First Responders
21. Boy, 13, Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Young Woman, 10-Year-Old Girl In Foothill Farms
22. Police Group Calls For City Councilwoman’s Resignation After Dallas Facebook Post
23. 33 Arrested In Sutter County Sex Sting Operation
24. Boys Arrested In Connection With Robbery Attempt In Yuba City
25. Feds: Sacramento Terror Suspect Talked About Joining ISIS
26. Police: Handicapped Parking Spot Feud Led To Car Keying At Roseville School
27. Law Enforcement Upset After California’s Proposition 57 Passes
28. VIDEO: Angel Pagan Body Slams Fan Who Ran Onto Field
29. California, Uber Meet After Video Shows Self-Driving Car Running Red Light
30. 4 Arrested In Case Of Father, 2 Sons Found Murdered In South Sacramento
31. Raiders Owner Mark Davis Talks Sacramento
32. Gov. Brown Signs Bill Allowing Felons To Vote In Jail
33. Mysterious Drone Spotted Flying Above Carmichael Home
34. New Homeowner Finds Body In Bedroom
35. Feds: Man Accused Of Joining Terrorist Group Talked About Joining ISIS
36. Two Children Hit And Killed By Pickup Truck In Auburn Crash
37. UC Davis Doctors Perform Surgery On Baby Still In The Womb
38. 2 Sacramento Teens Killed By Woman Suspected Driving Drunk
39. Series Of ‘Creepy Clown’ Threats Have Professional Clowns Crying Foul
40. Pilots Help Auburn Boy Battling Rare Disease Reach For Skies
41. Father Fears His Family’s In Danger After Mistaken El Dorado County Sheriff’s Facebook Post
42. Family Of Man, Baby Found Dead In Slough Looking For Answers
43. RAW VIDEO: Cockpit View Of Lodi Skydiving Plane Crash
44. Teen Accused Of Beating Lodi Woman With Baseball Bat At Dog Park
45. Woman’s Car Stolen From Sacramento Planet Fitness Parking Lot
46. Coyotes High On Mushrooms Possibly To Blame For Strange Incidents On Highway
47. Deadly Sacramento Hit-And-Run Crash Brings Violent End To Valentine’s Day Date
48. Powerball Ticket Sold In Stockton Misses Jackpot By One Number
49. Man Arrested On 17 Counts of Arson For Setting Clayton Fire
50. Sacramento Man, 1-Year-Old Daughter Reported Missing
51. Do Not Set Your iPhone’s Date To Jan. 1, 1970
52. Twins Accused Of Slashing Parents During Argument At Sacramento Apartment
53. Call Kurtis Investigates: I Won the Powerball. Why Won’t the State Pay Me?
54. Sacramento Police Officer A Shining Beacon In Wake Of Drive-By Shooting
55. WWE Superstar Chyna Dies At 45
56. Driving Or Biking With Earbuds In Now Illegal In California
57. Multiple People Stabbed During Rally At State Capitol
58. Turlock Eatery Removes Colin Kaepernick-Inspired Item From Menu
59. Police: Dog Found Raped, Hanging From Tree
60. Suspect Shot At Fairfield Lowe’s Was Trying To Pull Up His Pants As He Fled
61. Pastor Stands By Anti-Gay Sermon As Christian Community Condemns Him
62. Stockton LGBT Nightclub Patrons Pelted With Paintballs
63. Seventh Person Dies After Ingesting Laced Pills
64. Sacramento Kings PG Darren Collison Arrested On Domestic Violence
65. Elk Grove Middle School Student Collapses, Dies During Basketball Practice
66. Ken Doll Cake Orders Flooding Freeport Bakery After Photo Goes Viral
67. Is It The End Of The Line For The 916 Area Code In Sacramento?
68. Here’s Why Your Friends Are Checking In At Standing Rock, ND
69. Uber Driver Helps Rescue Runaway Teen From Suspected Pimps In Elk Grove
70. Pizza Rock Hires Sacramento Homeless Man Who Refused To Beg For Money
71. Whatever Happened To Kidnapping Victim Jaycee Lee Dugard?
72. Dabs Are The New Drug Addiction Worry In Placer County
73. Light Seen Streaking Across Sky Over Western States
74. Outbreak Of Fatal Horse Virus Spreads To California
75. Stolen McKinley Park Rose Trellis Found In Natomas Wedding Photos
76. Thieves Hit Six Sacramento Homes In One Night
77. Man, 23, Shot And Killed After Party In Rancho Cordova
78. Sheriff: Sherri Papini Was Kidnapped; Captors Still At Large
79. Mom Distraught After Toddler Shot In South Sacramento
80. Manteca Man Accused Of Sodomizing 6-Year-Old At Daycare
81. Elk Grove Teen Paralyzed In Pool Accident Days After Graduation
82. Friends Mourn Citrus Heights Woman Found Dead In Las Vegas Hotel Laundry Chute
83. Lost Dog Jumps Into Tuolumne County Deputy’s Patrol Car
84. WATCH: Baylor Player’s Response To Reporter’s Question Goes Viral
85. Painful Loss For Sacramento Man A Reminder Not To Fire Guns To Ring In New Year
86. Proposition 64: How Will Legalized Marijuana Affect California Workplaces?
87. California Gun Law Changes Have Advocates Up in Arms
88. Marysville Boxing Coach Brutally Murdered In Front Of 8-Year-Old Son
89. CHP: Officer Involved In Hit-And-Run, Suspect Arrested
90. Del Oro High School Athlete Killed In Crash In Rocklin
91. California Legalizes Recreational Marijuana By Approving Prop. 64
92. Woman Dies After Car Drives Into Flooded Area Near Olivehurst
93. Human Remains Found In Shallow Grave On Sonoma State Campus
94. Paradise Cop Who Took 11 Minutes To Report Shooting Found Guilty Of Involuntary Manslaughter
95. Vacaville Residents Notice Typo On Brand New Freeway Sign
96. CHP Helicopter Tracks Down Escaped Unicorn Near Madera
97. Suspect’s Mother Says Teen Didn’t Murder Grant High School Football Player
98. FDA Rules Chemicals In Pizza Boxes Are No Longer Safe
99. Nothing Left To Recover After Man Falls Into Acidic Yellowstone Hot Spring
100. Authorities Not Laughing As Reports Of Threatening Clowns Increase
Thanks for making it this far. Here’s a picture of Sam Shane for your efforts.