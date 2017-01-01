Pipeline Protesters Arrested At Vikings Stadium

Raiders Team Grades: Oakland Falls In Denver, Kansas City Captures AFC West Crown With a win over the Broncos, Oakland (12-4) would have assured itself the AFC West title and a first-round bye in the upcoming playoffs. Instead, Oakland ended up laying an egg in the Mile High City, dropping a 24-6 contest.

49ers Team Grades: S.F. Comes Up Just Short At Home Against Seattle, Fires Baalke And Kelly AfterwardIt was a turbulent final weekend of the 2016 NFL season for the San Francisco 49ers, as rumors circulated about the fates of General Manager Trent Baalke and Head Coach Chip Kelly. Don't forget the actual final game of the season itself, though, as the 49ers lost to the Seattle Seahawks, 25-23, at home on the Levi's Stadium field. It was another tough loss for the undermanned but game San Francisco squad, as it squandered an early 14-3 lead to lose by a touchdown or less for the fifth time this season. The 49ers finished the year with a 2-14 mark, tying the worst record in franchise history previously set three times.