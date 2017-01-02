WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions
Rhode Island Bans Elephant Bullhooks; California’s Ban Takes Effect In 2018

January 2, 2017 10:02 AM
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – The use of bullhooks to train elephants is now banned in Rhode Island.

A new law that took effect Sunday bans the hooks in circuses and traveling shows.

Dozens of cities have banned the use of bullhooks, but Rhode Island became the first state to ban them when Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo signed a bill into law in July.

California’s Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown also signed a law banning elephant bullhooks in August. The California law takes effect in 2018.

Animal welfare advocates have pushed such measures, saying the hooks can cause trauma and injury to elephants.

Circuses including Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus have stopped using elephants in their shows. But several other circuses still use them.

 

