Arden Mall’s Teen Ban Under Scrutiny

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The ACLU is now criticizing the Arden Fair Mall’s decision to ban teens who didn’t have adults with them, the day after Christmas.

The mall announced the ban in order to prevent fights from breaking out.

An ACLU attorney claims the mall violated teen civil rights by banning teens not accompanied by adults from shopping at the mall.

CBS13 spoke to Constitutional attorney Jeffrey Kravitz.

“Technically [a mall] is absolutelya private place,” Constitutional attorney Jeffrey Kravitz said. “It is owned by a private corporation.”

Legally though, Kravitz says in California, the courts have ruled malls can be viewed as public places.

“In California, because of a case that’s called Pruneyard–that happened to be the name of the mall–you do have free speech rights in malls, which are similar but not exactly as those that exist in public streets,” Kravitz said.

Kravitz says no teen lawsuits have been filed.

“Because what are the damages to the person?,” Kravitz said. “I couldn’t go to the mall that day?

A dozen brawls broke out at malls across the county on December 26th. Police say the disturbances may be loosely organized on social media.

This season Arden Fair Mall changed its policy to ban unaccompanied teenagers from the day to prevent fights.

“It’s a fascinating issue,” Kravitz said.

Now the legal debate—whether it’s constitutional.