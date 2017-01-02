Slick Roads, Heavy Traffic Causing Travel Nightmare In Truckee

Follow CBS13 on Facebook | Instagram
Follow Good Day on Facebook | Instagram
TRUCKEE (CBS13) – Police are urging drivers to consider delaying their trip to Truckee.
Heavy snowfall in the Sierra today is creating unfavorable traffic conditions brought on by slick roads and “multiple traffic issues.”
RELATED: CBS13 Traffic Center
“If you are not already on the road, you might want to delay your trip. We are working several collisions, vehicles spun-out and other traffic issues. Tow trucks are having a hard time getting to calls due to the heavy traffic,” according to a statement from the Truckee Police Department.
Police warn those to decide to drive to be prepared for long delays. They also urge drivers to bring food, water, and warm clothes in case they get stuck.