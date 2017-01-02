WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions
WEATHER Chain controls in effect on I-80 near Colfax | Weather center | Traffic conditions
Download our weather app | Share your snow photos

Slick Roads, Heavy Traffic Causing Travel Nightmare In Truckee

January 2, 2017 10:31 AM
Filed Under: rain, snow, Truckee, winter

Follow CBS13 on Facebook | Instagram
Follow Good Day on Facebook | Instagram

TRUCKEE (CBS13) – Police are urging drivers to consider delaying their trip to Truckee.

Heavy snowfall in the Sierra today is creating unfavorable traffic conditions brought on by slick roads and “multiple traffic issues.”

RELATED: CBS13 Traffic Center

“If you are not already on the road, you might want to delay your trip. We are working several collisions, vehicles spun-out and other traffic issues. Tow trucks are having a hard time getting to calls due to the heavy traffic,” according to a statement from the Truckee Police Department.

Police warn those to decide to drive to be prepared for long delays. They also urge drivers to bring food, water, and warm clothes in case they get stuck.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia