Sacramento Emerges As Top Destination For Afghan Refugees

SACRAMENTO (CBS) “When the reality hits their just shocked,” Homayra Ghaffari Sorooshian, a family therapist in the Sacramento area.

Sorooshian speaks Farsi and specializes in helping Afghanis and other immigrants from the Middle East acclimate to American culture.

“Everything from A to Z is unknown to them,” said Sorooshian, “how to find a job, how to find a safe place to live, how to buy a car.”

Roughly 2,000 Afghanis have made their way to America through the Special Immigration Visa program. They have at some point been under contract with the United States as doctors, interpreters or guides; working alongside American forces during the war in Afghanistan.

“They grew up in a war zone,” explained Sorooshian, “it was a very difficult upbringing.”

They come to America searching for a better life for their families.

“They are doctors, they are engineers, they are technicians,” said Sorooshian.

The Afghani’s end up in cities like Sacramento.

“The local community is very much engaged in the city itself so people feel very welcome,” said Yannina Casillas, with the Center for American Islamic Relations.

She says the struggles can begin immediately.

“Language is a big thing,” said Casillas.

Breaking that barrier can open doors to opportunity in work and school.

“There is a lot of good resources out in the community and I think that’s what attracts people the most,” said Casillas.

Sorooshian is helping bridge the gap. But it takes time.

“They really, really are a strong people,” said Sorooshian.

She says she tries to provide direction for roughly 150 people and families that have sought help with mental stresses and disorders like anxiety and PTSD.

“I have had cases where the Taliban captured them and tortured them because of working with the American army,” said Sorooshian.

Sorooshian says there is hope for many through the difficult transition, but it will take time.

“They can be valuable citizens here, but they’re lost. They’re lost,” said Sorooshian.