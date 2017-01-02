Shooting Victim Becomes Sacramento’s First Homicide Of The Year

Follow CBS13 on Facebook | Instagram
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are investigating Sacramento’s first homicide of the year.
The shooting happened late Sunday morning in South Sacramento. Police say the man was shot and walked several blocks to a Taco Bell on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Paramedics were called, began life-saving measures, and rushed the man to the hospital where he later died.
“Medical professionals there put forth a very significant effort to save this man’s life over several hours, but unfortunately their efforts were in vain and the man succumbed to his injuries,” said Ofc. Matthew McPhail, a spokesperson with the Sacramento Police Department.
Police are now focusing their investigation on a field about three blocks away from the restaurant.