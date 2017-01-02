WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions
Shooting Victim Becomes Sacramento’s First Homicide Of The Year

January 2, 2017 10:22 AM
Filed Under: shooting, South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are investigating Sacramento’s first homicide of the year.

The shooting happened late Sunday morning in South Sacramento. Police say the man was shot and walked several blocks to a Taco Bell on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Paramedics were called, began life-saving measures, and rushed the man to the hospital where he later died.

“Medical professionals there put forth a very significant effort to save this man’s life over several hours, but unfortunately their efforts were in vain and the man succumbed to his injuries,” said Ofc. Matthew McPhail, a spokesperson with the Sacramento Police Department.

Police are now focusing their investigation on a field about three blocks away from the restaurant.

