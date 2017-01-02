Snow At Low Elevations Stifle Post-Holiday Travels

PLACER COUNTY– As thousands of people made their way home from the holiday weekend, they were hit with major travel delays.

Low snow in the Sierra set off chain controls which brought traffic to a near standstill on I-80 and Highway 50.

For some, the snow at elevations of 2000 feet was impressive to see.

But this was certainly not the way people wanted to end their New Years celebrations, sitting in heavy traffic.

“It was straight gridlock all the way through. It’s been about 4 hours, and we still are 3 hours away from home,” said Johanna Poch. Johanna was making her way from Tahoe to San Francisco.

With low snow levels in areas like Colfax, chains were required but some families were not prepared.

“We were delayed 2 hours., and with no chains we had no option but to turn back,” said Michael Owen who was making his way from Citrus Heights to Reno.

As of 10pm Monday night, chain controls on Highway 50 were at 3000 feet to Myers, and from Alta to the Hirschdale exit off I-80.

“There’s a large back up in traffic and we’re just asking everyone to be extremely patient and careful,” said California Highway Patrol Sgt Dave Lavezoli.

CHP warns of a growing danger with drivers parking illegally on the side of the road to take photos or enjoy the snow.

“Unless it’s an emergency, or if you’re in the chain-on or chain-off area, you’re not permitted to stop on the highway,” said Lavezoli. “And you can be cited.”

As more snow is expected this week, CHP is hoping the traffic will be reduced after the post holiday rush.

But for travelers stuck in the travel mess, there’s just one goal in mind

“To get home as soon as possible,” said Johanna.