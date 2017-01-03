Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys start by talking about the 49ers cleaning house, and what moves that they should make. Next, Grant Cohn, Inside The 49ers, joins the guys to talk about 49ers' CEO Jed York's press conference and what the 49ers need to do to fix their team. Finally, the guys talked about the current NFL coaching vacancies and what teams have the better situations.

Listen to hour one here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/hour-11.mp3

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys start with Duke's Head Coach, Mike Krzyzewski, taking a leave of absence for a back surgery and also "Three The Hard Way." Next, the guys talked about the situation with Lane Kiffin and Nick Saban and what it means for Alabama in their Championship game.

Listen to hour two here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/hour-21.mp3

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Trey Wingo, Host of NFL Live, joins the guys to talk all things NFL and preview the NFL playoffs. Next, the guys talked about Ronda Rousey's loss to Amanda Nunes last Friday Night. Finally, the guys end the show with a preview of tonight's Kings game against the Denver Nuggets.