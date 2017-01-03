WATCH: First California snow survey of 2017

Back Together Again; The Drive – 01/03/17

January 3, 2017 9:41 AM
HOUR 1:

Dave, Kayte, and Nate are finally all back together. They talk the Jed York and the San Francisco 49ers, the Oakland Raiders, and the Sacramento Kings on The Morning Brew. Then, the gang dive into the garbage fire that is the San Francisco 49ers organization and the Sacramento Kings’ 3-point defensive struggles.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

DENVER, CO - JANUARY 1: Quarterback Connor Cook #8 of the Oakland Raiders throws in the second quarter of the game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on January 1, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk Oakland Raider football before 4 Down Territory featuring the 49ers, Raiders, Chip Kelly, and Jack Del Rio. Then, former Oakland Raider Lincoln Kennedy joins The Drive to recap the Raiders loss on Sunday and preview their wild card match-up with the Houston Texans.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Lincoln Kennedy interview here:

 

HOUR 3:

SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 20: Head coach Chip Kelly of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during their NFL game against the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium on November 20, 2016 in Santa Clara, California.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio joins The Drive to talk all the latest in the NFL including the San Francisco 49ers firings, the Oakland Raiders playoff chances, and a preview of the rest of the post-season. Then, 49ers Insider for the Sacramento Bee, Matt Barrows, joins the show to delve further into the 49ers situation. Finally, they wrap up the show with sound and stories from around the sports world.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Mike Florio interview here:

Listen to the Matt Barrows interview here:

