Best Consignment Shops In Sacramento To Sell Clothing And Accessories

Buying designer apparel and accessories can be quite expensive; consignment shops, offering new or very gently used high-end clothing at reduced prices, have become very popular. People who have items to sell can offer them to such a shop; if the item is accepted and sold, the consignor gets a percentage of the total sale price. If it does not sell in a designated period, the consignor gets the item back.

www.bellemodeboutique.com 1012 E. Bidwell St., Suite 500Folsom, CA 95630(916) 983-5330 Belle Mode sells consigned high-end women’s designer apparel, shoes, belts, jewelry scarves and handbags. The boutique has an excellent reputation and strong customer base; consigned items often sell very quickly and the standards for pieces accepted on consignment are high. Clothing must be either new or in exceptional condition, as well as fashionable and seasonally appropriate. Items are typically priced at 30 percent – 50 percent of original value: consignors get 40 percent of the final sale price, or 50 percent for pieces over $100. Items will be available to customers for 60 to 90 days, then any unsold pieces must be picked up in a timely fashion. Consignors love that they can be paid any time they wish; no waiting periods, minimum amounts or appointments are required.

www.mothholeconsignment.com 11725 Fair Oaks Blvd.Fair Oaks, CA 95628(916) 965-5542 Moth Hole carries unique, trendy and designer women’s clothing and accessories, both new and gently used. The shop is particularly well known for designer shoes and handbags; favorite brands get snapped up by customers rather quickly. Consignors can bring accessories and clothing to the boutique on weekdays, or by appointment, and only excellent quality, seasonal and fashionable items will be considered. If accepted, the item is then made available to customers. Consignors receive 40 percent of the final purchase price if sold; the consignor will be paid by check at the beginning of the following month. Related: Best Locally Made Beauty Products In Sacramento

www.reinvent-boutique.com 7441 Foothills Blvd., Suite 175Roseville, CA 95747(916) 774-0344 Reinvent will only consider consignment clothing and accessories that are on-trend and from high-end retailers and designers. Rigorous guidelines must be met for an item to be accepted. Without exception, pieces must come from non-smoking households, have no damage and be of a style that is in stores now or within the last two years. If sold within 90 days, consignors get 40 percent of the sale price; unsold items must be picked up within 48 hours. Checks are sent in the first 5 days of the month, once the consignor has earned a minimum of $25; balances of less than that amount will roll over to the next month. But if the consignor would prefer to shop, they can take immediate store credit for any item of theirs which has sold.

www.weaveinc.org/true 1900 K St.Sacramento, CA 95811(916) 643-4606 TRUE is a retail boutique created to raise funds for WEAVE, the nonprofit which helps survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence. The shop buys, sells and trades unique, fashion-forward apparel for men and women that is in very good condition, as well as shoes, jewelry, handbags and other accessories. Consignors receive 35 percent of final sale price, or can opt for taking 40 percent of the total as store credit.