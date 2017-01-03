WEATHER: Weather center | Traffic conditions | Download our weather app | Share your snow photos

Best Sports Moments Of 2016

January 3, 2017 9:00 AM
Filed Under: 2016, 2017, best sports moments, sports in 2016, top sports moments of 2016

Though it had its ups and downs, 2016 was a great year for sports. Highsnobriety has listed of the 15 biggest sports moments of 2016. Did they miss any? Relive the greatness and check out the list below!

15 Peyton Manning ends his career a Super Bowl Champion

14. Nate Diaz silences Conor McGregor back in March

13. Villanova’s buzzer beater against North Carolina

12. Kobe Bryant’s “Mamba Out” Speech

11. The Golden State Warriors beat the Chicago Bulls 95-96

10. Leicester City wins the EPL after spending 140 days in last place

9. LeBron James shows us his sneaker collection

8. The Cleveland Cavs have the comeback of the year

7. Iceland and their Euro run

6. Kevin Durant’s team change

5. Serena Williams’s Wimbledon makes history

4. Tom Brady accepts suspension for deflategate

3. Michael Jordan speaks his mind

2. Michael Phelps’s wins a gold medal… for the 23rd time!

1. The Chicago Cubs lift the curse

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia