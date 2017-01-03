Sacramento Man Arrested For Series Of Indecent Exposure Incidents In Davis

DAVIS (CBS13) – Police in Davis have arrested a man suspected in a series of indecent exposure incidents over the past several months.
Detectives began investigating the incidents back in Nov. 2016. Police got several reports about a man driving through Downtown Davis while exposing himself and masturbating.
Some of the victims even reported that the man pulled up and started touching himself right in front of them.
Witnesses reported the man’s car as a 2003 Chrysler Voyager.
Detectives say their investigation led them to 24-year-old Sacramento resident Darren Dockter. On Monday, detectives arrested Dockter.
Investigators believe there could be more possible victims of Dockter. Police say more than a dozen similar indecent exposure incidents have happened recently. Anyone who may have been a victim is asked to call Davis police at (530) 747-5400.