WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions
WEATHER: Weather center | Traffic conditions | Download our weather app | Share your snow photos

Sacramento Man Arrested For Series Of Indecent Exposure Incidents In Davis

January 3, 2017 2:47 PM
Filed Under: Davis

DAVIS (CBS13) – Police in Davis have arrested a man suspected in a series of indecent exposure incidents over the past several months.

Detectives began investigating the incidents back in Nov. 2016. Police got several reports about a man driving through Downtown Davis while exposing himself and masturbating.

Some of the victims even reported that the man pulled up and started touching himself right in front of them.

Witnesses reported the man’s car as a 2003 Chrysler Voyager.

Detectives say their investigation led them to 24-year-old Sacramento resident Darren Dockter. On Monday, detectives arrested Dockter.

Investigators believe there could be more possible victims of Dockter. Police say more than a dozen similar indecent exposure incidents have happened recently. Anyone who may have been a victim is asked to call Davis police at (530) 747-5400.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia