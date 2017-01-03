High Winds Knock Out Power As Storm Rolls Through Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Wicked winds howled through the valley causing powerlines to snap and uprooted a massive trees.

“It was scary and the winds had the tree swaying so I thought it’s about to go!” said Jennifer Bertillo who lives in south Sacramento.

She was keeping a close eye on the tree out front and had a bad feeling.

“We were in the house and we heard this big crash. I had been out here just a minute before and it fell,” she said.

The tree narrowly missed the fence and a car parked in its path just minutes before.

“I’m just glad that it didn’t hurt anybody and it didn’t damage any property,” she said while at home with her 12-year-old daughter.

All around Sacramento, utility workers kept busy fixing downed powerlines and even a light pole came loose from the wet ground and began to lean into a tree.

Heavy rain fall caused slick roadways and tested commuter’s patience.

“There’s a ton of traffic,” said one young girl while getting gas with her mom. “I have the heater on full blast.”

It caused accidents all over the valley from side streets to the freeway.

“Without a doubt the rain contributed to this accident occurring,” said Sgt. Jeff Carlisle with California Highway Patrol.

Highway 99 southbound was shut-down for hours near Elkhorn while crews cleaned up bundles of rice.

CHP says a driver began spinning out of control, hitting a big rig and causing it to lose its load.

“It would be best for people to take heed to the weather, realize that the conditions have now changed, the normal speed limit is much lower than it would usually be,” he said.