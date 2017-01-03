Jackknifed Big Rig Blocking EB Highway 50 In Folsom

FOLSOM (CBS13) – An accident involving an empty cattle hauler is clogging traffic on eastbound Highway 50 in the Folsom area.
The scene is near E. Bidwell and Scott Road. The big rig jackknifed after it collided with a Ford pickup truck and is now blocking all three lanes.
Traffic is being diverted onto the right shoulder to get around.
Caltrans warns that drivers should expect delays in the area.
Crews expect to have the freeway back open by 3:30 p.m.