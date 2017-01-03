WEATHER: Weather center | Traffic conditions | Download our weather app | Share your snow photos

Who Will The Oakland Raiders Play In 2017?

January 3, 2017 4:56 PM

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A promising season may have been dashed by quarterback injuries, but the promise of a playoff run awaits the Oakland Raiders.

Because of the way the NFL handles its scheduling, we know who the Raiders will play based on the final standings. When these games will happen won’t be revealed until the spring.

DIVISION

Every season the Raiders will play each divisional opponent twice:

  • Denver Broncos
  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • San Diego Chargers

AFC EAST

One of two divisions the Raiders will face this season (Home games in bold). The AFC East is home to the team with the best record in the NFL in 2016.

  • New England Patriots
  • New York Jets
  • Buffalo Bills
  • Miami Dolphins

NFC EAST

The other division the Raiders will face this season (Home games in bold). The NFC East had the most wins between its four teams in 2016.

  • Dallas Cowboys
  • New York Giants
  • Philadelphia Eagles
  • Washington Redskins

SAME RANK

The final two games will be against teams who are ranked the same in the two remaining divisions in the NFC. (Home games in bold). And that means another trip to Chicago.

  • Baltimore Ravens
  • Tennessee Titans
