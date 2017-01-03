Police Investigating Shooting Near Buljan Middle School In Roseville

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Roseville Police Detectives are investigating reports of a Shooting Victim near Buljan Middle School in Roseville. Just after 2:30 on Tuesday morning, Roseville Police Dispatch received reports of a victim with gunshot wounds at Buljan Park, next to the middle school.
According to Roseville Police Department, a young teenage male from Roseville was shot in the shoulder and made it to a nearby home of some people he knew. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. Roseville Police said it happened somewhere between the school and the park and believe the suspect is someone who knew the victim.
Video of the scene shows numerous Roseville Police vehicles and crime tape. Washington Boulevard is closed between Industrial Ave and Hallissy Dr.
Roseville Police are still looking for the suspect.
Check back here for updates on this developing story, we’ll have information as it becomes available.