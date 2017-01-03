WEATHER: Weather center | Traffic conditions | Download our weather app | Share your snow photos

Search On For Car Chase Suspects Who Bailed In South Natomas

January 3, 2017 2:23 PM
Filed Under: Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities have converged on a South Natomas shopping center looking for a couple of auto theft suspects.

The scene is near San Juan and Truxel Road.

Sacramento police say two suspects ran away from a vehicle that was being chased by authorities.

A third suspect has already been caught.

A police helicopter in the area can be heard announcing that authorities are looking for two armed suspects on the loose. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department and California Highway Patrol are helping with the suspect search.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia