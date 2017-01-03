Search On For Car Chase Suspects Who Bailed In South Natomas

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities have converged on a South Natomas shopping center looking for a couple of auto theft suspects.
The scene is near San Juan and Truxel Road.
Sacramento police say two suspects ran away from a vehicle that was being chased by authorities.
A third suspect has already been caught.
A police helicopter in the area can be heard announcing that authorities are looking for two armed suspects on the loose. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department and California Highway Patrol are helping with the suspect search.