Tower Of Terror Makes Its Last Drop Before Marvel Makeover

January 3, 2017 7:06 AM
Filed Under: Disneyland

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Disney’s Twilight Zone Tower of Terror has taken its final plunge before it gets a Marvel Studio makeover.

The Orange County Register reports that many fans of the Disney California Adventure ride came in to see the attraction on Monday, its last day of service as a “Twilight Zone” ride.

The tower, which opened in 2004, on Monday still greeted visitors with the voice of “Twilight Zone” creator Rod Serling, welcoming visitors to the mock Hollywood Tower Hotel as they are strapped into seats and plunged down an elevator shaft.

Marvel’s producer Kevin Feige announced at San Diego Comic-Con that the tower will be changing to a “Guardians of the Galaxy” theme when it reopens this summer. The redone ride will retain the elevator-drop that is a key part of Tower of Terror.

