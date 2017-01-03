Tower Of Terror Makes Its Last Drop Before Marvel Makeover

UNSPECIFIED - JULY 23: In this handout illustration provided by Disneyland Resort -- Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: BREAKOUT! -- Debuting in summer 2017, Guardians of the Galaxy Mission: BREAKOUT! will take Disney California Adventure park guests through the fortress-like museum of the mysterious Collector, who is keeping his newest acquisitions, the Guardians of the Galaxy, as prisoners. Guests will board a gantry lift which launches them into a daring adventure as they join Rocket Raccoon in an attempt to set free his fellow Guardians. The new attraction will transform the structure currently housing "The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror" into an epic new adventure, enhancing the breathtaking free fall sensation with new visual and audio effects to create a variety of ride experiences. Guests will experience multiple, random and unique ride profiles in which the rise and fall of the gantry lift rocks to the beat of music inspired by the film's popular soundtrack. (Illustration by Disneyland Resort via Getty Images)