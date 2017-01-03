Vandals Shred American Flag At Manteca VFW

MANTECA (CBS13) — Police in Manteca are investigating repeated acts of vandalism on the city’s VFW headquarters.

The crimes range from common wire theft, to brazenly ripping out dozens of plants from landscaping, and someone even tried to steal the American flag flying outside the building.

“This is very personal, very personal,” Manteca VFW Post Master Carlon Perry said. “We have a hard time with that and our members they come here and they see that flag and it’s the first thing they see.”

Whoever tried to steal the VFW’s American flag gave up, leaving the symbol of sacrifice shredded.

“I feel that we’ve all been disrespected,” Perry said.

The hundreds of veterans who make this their hangout, who get help here, and who have served in combat dating back to World War II, are in a new type of fight here. And they’re losing.

“We’re not winning the battle of the building,” Perry said.

Besides the flag, the veteran’s center has had wiring ripped off, its shed graffitied, and equipment stolen.

Someone even uprooted 40 of the VFW’s outdoor plants.

“And you know, they have to take them with them because we don’t find any of them laying around or any dirt of anything like that,” Perry said.

Perry says he thinks there are several suspects. He doesn’t know who they are. But his message now is for everyone.

“I want them to fight for us, like we did for them,” Perry said.

In all, the veteran’s center has been hit a dozen times in the past 6 months. Damage is running in the thousands of dollars.