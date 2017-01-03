WEATHER: Weather center | Traffic conditions | Download our weather app | Share your snow photos

VIDEO: Toddler Pushes Fallen Dresser Off Twin Brother

January 3, 2017 8:12 AM

OREM, Utah (AP) – A 2-year-old boy in Utah has been caught on a nanny cam saving his twin brother by pushing a fallen dresser off him.

The video shows the Orem toddlers climbing on open drawers before the dresser tips over, pinning one boy to the ground. The boy cries and struggles before his brother is able to push the dresser off him.

The boys’ mother, Kayli Shoff, tells KUTV-TV that she didn’t hear the dresser falling and only saw what happened after watching the video.

The boys’ father posted a link to the video on Facebook on Sunday. He wrote that his son is OK and that he was sharing the video to raise awareness of the importance of securing dressers to the wall.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia